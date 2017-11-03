Matt Desch
Iridium CEO Matt Desch has said SpaceX agreed to lower the price of future Iridium NEXT satellite launches the latter company will conduct using previously-flown rocket stages, Space Intel Report reported Thursday.
Desch added that Iridium accepted the use of previously-flown stages primarily due to schedule assurance and that the deal also offers a “financially positive impact,” according to the report.
Iridium selected SpaceX to perform eight launches that will send the 75-satellite NEXT constellation into orbit.
SpaceX has carried out the first three deployments with 10 satellites each using its Falcon 9 rocket.
The company will conduct the fourth and fifth launches with a reused Falcon 9 first stage.
Matt Desch: Iridium, SpaceX Negotiate Price for Satellite Launches With Reusable Rocket Stages
