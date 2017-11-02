Mnemonics has received a potential five-year, $49.6 million from the U.S. Navy to carry out the final phase of a research and development project focused on satellite, avionics and communications technology platforms.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract has an initial value of $10 million and work could extend through Nov. 30, 2022, if all options are exercised, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
Work will take place at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington.
The Navy obligated $150,000 in fiscal 2018 working capital funds at the time of award.
Mnemonics Secures $50M Navy Satellite, Avionics R&D Completion Contract
