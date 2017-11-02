Boeing and NASA have entered into a Space Act Agreement to study pilot awareness and response to unplanned situations as part of efforts to help improve aviation safety and flight training.
The research effort will employ NASA’s synthetic vision technologies along with Boeing’s 787 simulators and , the agency said Wednesday.
Kyle Ellis, NASA’s research technical lead, said the partnership aims to equip pilots with modern flight systems designed to help them handle challenges related to aviation traffic , weather or unmanned vehicles in airspace.
“Synthetic vision systems are essentially weather-immune displays that allow you to see what the world looks like in perfect weather conditions all the time,” Ellis added.
NASA noted experiments will begin later this year at Boeing’s Miami-based training facilities and will involve 24 junior pilots from Colombia’s Avianca Airlines.
NASA, Boeing Partner to Conduct Flight Safety Research With Synthetic Vision Tech
