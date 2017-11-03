NASA JPL Opens Solicitation for ‘Europa’ Lander Camera Tech

NASA‘s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has issued a request for proposals on the development of camera technology for a proposed lander mission on Jupiter’s moon Europa.
A FedBizOpps solicitation notice posted Oct. 26 says the agency seeks a Europa lander descent camera that would comply with Planetary Protection requirements and work to capture images for localization and velocimetry throughout the mission’s deorbit, descent and landing phase.
The first phase of the project will focus on component design studies, assessments of environmental impacts on the camera and refinement of multiple camera designs.
NASA looks to procure an eventual flight unit by the end of the second phase, according to the notice.
Interested parties can submit responses to the RFP through Jan. 8.
