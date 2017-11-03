NASA plans to host an industry day on Nov. 30 in San Diego, California, to convene and collect input from commercial and academic organizations that support ongoing projects to integrate unmanned aircraft systems into the national airspace system.
The space agency said Thursday it aims to demonstrate the systems integration and operationalization of UAS in the national airspace by the summer of 2020.
The event will feature discussions about the NASA’s research on integrated detect and avoid, command and control and other UAS vehicle technologies in line for Federal Aviation Administration certifications for flights at an altitude of more than 500 feet.
NASA will also communicate its expectations throughout the partnership development process as well as procure rough orders of magnitude from the industry to support acquisition decisions.
The agency backs a pair of UAS projects that aim to mitigate challenges related to the integration of UAS platforms in various environments within the national airspace.
NASA to Host Industry Day for UAS Integration in Natl Airspace
NASA plans to host an industry day on Nov. 30 in San Diego, California, to convene and collect input from commercial and academic organizations that support ongoing projects to integrate unmanned aircraft systems into the national airspace system.
The space agency said Thursday it aims to demonstrate the systems integration and operationalization of UAS in the national airspace by the summer of 2020.
The event will feature discussions about the NASA’s research on integrated detect and avoid, command and control and other UAS vehicle technologies in line for Federal Aviation Administration certifications for flights at an altitude of more than 500 feet.
NASA will also communicate its expectations throughout the partnership development process as well as procure rough orders of magnitude from the industry to support acquisition decisions.
The agency backs a pair of UAS projects that aim to mitigate challenges related to the integration of UAS platforms in various environments within the national airspace.