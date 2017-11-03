Northrop Grumman has supplied its mission computer system to the U.S. Marine Corps in support of the service branch’s H-1 helicopter upgrade program.
The company said Thursday the Tech Refresh Mission Computer was fielded onboard the UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft as part of the upgrade program which aims to replace UH-1N and AH-1W helicopters with modernized platforms that feature improved capacities, commonality and maintainability.
TRMC combines advanced mission, weapons and video processing features into a singular airborne computer which can simultaneously run four independent multi-function displays.
Northrop Grumman mission computers offer control over integrated avionics system functions and display various flight elements including situational awareness and health monitoring information.
Steve McCoy, vice president of the land and avionics C4ISR division at Northrop Grumman mission systems, said the TMRC offering works to provide warfighters with improved situational awareness capacities with the help of processing and C4ISR technologies.
Northrop Grumman Delivers Mission Computer Systems for Marine Corps Helicopter Upgrade Program
Northrop Grumman has supplied its mission computer system to the U.S. Marine Corps in support of the service branch’s H-1 helicopter upgrade program.
The company said Thursday the Tech Refresh Mission Computer was fielded onboard the UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft as part of the upgrade program which aims to replace UH-1N and AH-1W helicopters with modernized platforms that feature improved capacities, commonality and maintainability.
TRMC combines advanced mission, weapons and video processing features into a singular airborne computer which can simultaneously run four independent multi-function displays.
Northrop Grumman mission computers offer control over integrated avionics system functions and display various flight elements including situational awareness and health monitoring information.
Steve McCoy, vice president of the land and avionics C4ISR division at Northrop Grumman mission systems, said the TMRC offering works to provide warfighters with improved situational awareness capacities with the help of processing and C4ISR technologies.