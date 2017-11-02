Northrop Grumman‘s Amherst Systems business has received a potential $75 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide support services for Saudi Arabia’s Joint Threat Emitter platform.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $14,875,128 from foreign military sales funds at the time of award.
The JTE multi-threat, hi-fidelity simulator offers a reactive battlespace environment generated to help military aircrews and personnel detect and mitigate adversary missile and artillery threats.
Work under the contract will occur in Buffalo, New York and Saudi Arabia through Sept. 21, 2023.
Northrop Grumman Lands Potential $75M Air Force IDIQ to Support Saudi Arabia’s Simulator Tech
