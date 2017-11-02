Orbital ATK has test-fired a prototype solid rocket motor that includes metal components built through an additive manufacturing process.
The company said Wednesday it developed the prototype motor in collaboration with the U.S. Army‘s Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center in an effort to help meet the military branch’s missile science and technology enterprise objectives.
The static test firings aimed to validate the boost motor’s performance across a range of operational temperatures.
Orbital ATK also used 3D-printed perforated rocket motor igniter housing and nozzle weatherseal to conduct the tests.
The company aims to further develop the motor technology over the next five years under its Rocket Propulsion Technology II contract.
Orbital ATK Test-Fires Prototype Rocket Motor Built With 3D-Printed Parts
Orbital ATK has test-fired a prototype solid rocket motor that includes metal components built through an additive manufacturing process.
The company said Wednesday it developed the prototype motor in collaboration with the U.S. Army‘s Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center in an effort to help meet the military branch’s missile science and technology enterprise objectives.
The static test firings aimed to validate the boost motor’s performance across a range of operational temperatures.
Orbital ATK also used 3D-printed perforated rocket motor igniter housing and nozzle weatherseal to conduct the tests.
The company aims to further develop the motor technology over the next five years under its Rocket Propulsion Technology II contract.