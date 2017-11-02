Tony Frazier
Radiant Solutions’ Tony Frazier: AI, Big Data Analytics Can Help Uncover Insights From Remote Sensing Data
Tony Frazier, president of Radiant Solutions, told Trajectory Magazine in an interview published Wednesday one of the trends he sees in the remote sensing sector is the capability to leverage technologies such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence to generate insights from collected data.
“The bottleneck is going to be how we can extract information, discover patterns, and deliver insights at that scale,” Frazier said.
“Applying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics are the enablers that will help our community ride this tidal wave of data to move the needle for the mission.”
Frazier cited the adoption of open business models and its potential to address challenges to collaboration and speed up commercial innovation.
He also discussed DigitalGlobe’s partnership with Nvidia and CosmiQ Works on the SpaceNet challenge and how that program works to advance the development of automated mapping algorithms through collaboration with open source and machine learning communities.
Radiant Solutions is a business unit of Maxar Technologies that was formed in October after MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates closed its acquisition of DigitalGlobe.