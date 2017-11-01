Robotics company Sarcos Robotics will build a powered full-body exoskeleton for logistics use under a contract from the U.S. Air Force.
Sarcos said Wednesday it secured the Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract from the Air Force to create the exoskeleton suit for application in logistics operations.
Company Chairman and CEO Ben Wolff said the contract works to expand the company’s exoskeleton development program with the U.S. military to include a full-body logistics version designed to provide strength and endurance for activities including loading and unloading of cargo.
“The deployment of logistics exoskeletons in the military holds the promise of being a true force multiplier, augmenting human strength and endurance while reducing the risk of injury,” Wolff added.
Sarcos develops tele-operated robotic systems designed to integrate the intelligence and dexterity of humans with machine strength, endurance and precision in efforts to enhance human productivity and strength, provide safety and reduce occupational injuries.
Sarcos Robotics Lands Air Force Contract for Logistics Exoskeleton Development
