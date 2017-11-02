William Vantine
Systems Planning and Analysis has secured a potential $3.2 million contract to help the Defense Department‘s Strategic Capabilities Office identify and analyze potential uses of new technology for various military operations.
SPA said Wednesday it will also perform naval and joint warfare analysis, develop concept of operations and explore alternative applications of existing military technology platforms.
“Our team will use their experience and analytical capabilities to help the SCO evaluate the military utility of potential initiatives,” SPA President and CEO William Vantine said.
Vantine added that DoD seeks to increase its capacity as part of efforts to address threats.
The U.S. Navy‘s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific awarded the contract to SPA.
SPA to Provide Tech Analysis Support for DoD Office; William Vantine Comments
