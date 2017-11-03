Swedish Army Orders Additional BAE 155mm Ammo Rounds

BAE Systems has received a contract from Sweden’s defense and material administration to supply an additional 254 Bofors 155-millimeter ammunition rounds to the Swedish army.
The company said Thursday it will produce BONUS munitions at BAE’s manufacturing facility in Karlskoga, Sweden, and expects deliveries to occur during 2019.
BONUS is designed to be fired from 155mm artillery launchers and deploy two sensor-equipped munitions that work to locate and neutralize targets within a range of 32,000 square meters.
France-based defense technology manufacturer Nexter will provide key components needed for the production of Bofors ammunition.
The Swedish army has used BAE-made munitions since 2003.
