A TAT Technologies subsidiary has landed a five-year, $4.5 million contract to maintain, repair and overhaul thermal units for the U.S. military.
Limco Airepair will provide MRO services for thermal units used on the country’s key military platforms, TAT said Wednesday.
Gedera, Israel-based TAT provides original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket services for thermal management, power and actuation systems.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Limco Airepair is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and European Aviation Safety Agency to perform MRO work on heat exchangers.
TAT Subsidiary Lands US Military Thermal System MRO Contract
