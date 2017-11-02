BAE Systems has partnered with True North Automation to offer the former’s cybersecurity products and services to the latter’s customers.
True North Automation aims to help clients integrate new security platforms into their systems and facilities as well as address cyber threats in the manufacturing and utility sectors, BAE said Wednesday.
Colin McKinty, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at BAE’s applied intelligence business, said the partnership seeks to help other companies thwart hackers and respond to threats before they pose serious risks to business operations.
BAE works with government and enterprise clients to help them defend against cyber crime, transform operations and reduce security risks.
Canada-based True North Automation offers automation and supervisory control and data acquisition, data management, strategic planning, electrical and instrumentation design, measurement, telecommunications, front end engineering and concept design, testing, commissioning and start-up services.
BAE, True North Automation Form Cybersecurity Partnership
BAE Systems has partnered with True North Automation to offer the former’s cybersecurity products and services to the latter’s customers.
True North Automation aims to help clients integrate new security platforms into their systems and facilities as well as address cyber threats in the manufacturing and utility sectors, BAE said Wednesday.
Colin McKinty, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at BAE’s applied intelligence business, said the partnership seeks to help other companies thwart hackers and respond to threats before they pose serious risks to business operations.
BAE works with government and enterprise clients to help them defend against cyber crime, transform operations and reduce security risks.
Canada-based True North Automation offers automation and supervisory control and data acquisition, data management, strategic planning, electrical and instrumentation design, measurement, telecommunications, front end engineering and concept design, testing, commissioning and start-up services.