ViON‘s Ascolta subsidiary has agreed to resell WANdisco‘s patented data replication tool to public sector customers as part of a Hadoop-based data analytics platform.
Ascolta said Wednesday it will integrate the company’s DataAdapt platform with the WANdisco Fusion technology in an effort to help clients access, analyze and manage data.
Wayne Hall, general manager at Ascolta, said DataAdapt is designed to simplify the big data deployment process.
Peter Scott, senior vice president of business development at WANdisco, added the company has secured its first government customer through the partnership.
Ascolta will provide the alliance’s integrated technology platform to a U.S. government agency to help the customer manage cloud and big data applications, as well as comply with regulatory requirements and service-level agreements for storage data movement.
ViON’s Ascolta Subsidiary, WANdisco to Integrate Data Analytics, Replication Platforms
