Widepoint Gets FEMA Order for Equipment, Professional Services

WidePoint has secured a $620,000 task order to provide equipment and telecom life-cycle management services to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The company said Wednesday it uses a TM2 framework that covers telecommunication lifecycle, identity and mobility management services to help government customers address telecom security and efficiency.
The order falls under DHS’ Cellular Wireless Managed Services blanket purchase agreement.
“With FEMA’s award and the recent award by the U.S. Coast Guard, we now provide TLM support to all of the major components of DHS,” said Widepoint CEO Jin Kang.
