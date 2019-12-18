Aerojet Rocketdyne to Help Lockheed Develop USAF Hypersonic Weapon; Eileen Drake Quoted

Lockheed Martin has selected Aerojet Rocketdyne to support the development of a hypersonic missile under an $81.5M subcontract.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said Tuesday it will help Lockheed develop the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon for the U.S. Air Force.

The HCSW missile will work to engage targets while flying at a speed over five times faster than the speed of sound.

Lockheed holds the $928M prime contract for the program that covers the weapon’s design, testing, early production and initial fielding.