Air Force Vet Vincent Hearn Named Global Business Dev’t Director at Edgybees

Vincent Hearn, a more than 10-year veteran at the U.S. Air Force, has joined visual intelligence technology maker Edgybees as global business development director.

Edgybees said Tuesday that Hearn will lead the company’s growth operations and oversee efforts to deliver augmented reality-driven offerings to clients across the U.S.

Hearn brings extensive sales experience in the defense and technology sectors to his new role. Prior to entering the private sector, he served as command weapons program manager at the Air Force for 18 years.

Adam Kaplan, co-founder and CEO of Edgybees, said Hearn’s knowledge of military technology needs will help inform the company’s development efforts involving technologies such as AR, video analytics and data-related capabilities.

Edgybees is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., and offers a visual intelligence platform that combines multisensor analytics, 3D video generation and computer vision techniques.

The company also offers the software-only AR Ground Underlying System, which works to visualize data on operational environments for applications such as military, public safety, sports and oil and gas operations.