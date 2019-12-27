Applied Energetics to Develop Standoff Electronic Denial Tech for Army

The U.S. Army has awarded Applied Energetics a contract to develop a standoff electronic denial technology under the first phase of the service branch's Small Business Technology Transfer program.

Applied Energetics said Thursday it aims to build a directed energy system that will work to disrupt, disable or destroy electronics within milliseconds after target detection.

The Tuczon, Ariz.-based company will collaborate with the University of Central Florida's Laser Plasma Laboratory on the project.

Gregory Quarles, CEO of Applied Energetics, said the partnership will apply its previous work on laser guided energy and ultra-short pulse optical systems in efforts to help the U.S. military address challenges.

The three-phase STTR program seeks to integrate technology platforms from the small business community into government-funded research and development programs as well as encourage small contractors to partner with nonprofit or academic institutions.