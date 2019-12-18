BAE to Continue DIA Support Through SIA 3 Contract Vehicle; Peder Jungck Quoted

BAE Systems holds a prime contractor position on a 10-year, $17B contract vehicle to help the Defense Intelligence Agency deliver military intelligence to defense planners, policymakers and warfighters worldwide.

The company said Tuesday it seeks to continue provide cleared technical professionals in support of DIA mission through the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 contract.

Peder Jungck , vice president and general manager at BAE’s intelligence solutions business, said the company will work to provide secure services to help the agency update and sustain mission-critical systems.

BAE is among the 16 contractors eligible to compete for task orders under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The company provided analytic services to DIA through the SIA 2 contract and noted it has supported the agency over the past three decades.