BG John Simmons Appointed Chief Strategy Officer of Attila Security; Gregg Smith Quoted

Attila Security announced on Tuesday that retired Brigadier General of the U.S. Marine Corps. John Simmons has joined the company’s management team as its chief strategy officer.

“Having John join the team takes the company’s expertise to a new level,” said Gregg Smith, CEO of Attila Security. “His military leadership, knowledge of the inner workings of the Department of Defense, and government connections are invaluable to a company at our stage.”

In his new role, BG Simmons will play a key leadership role in developing Attila’s business strategy by growing the supply chain products and identifying market transitions to support the company in executing growth opportunities.

BG Simmons has extensive knowledge in the information security field, intelligence and the Department of Defense’s overall supply chain management efforts. He brings more than 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, supply chain processes, network architectures and classified communications, which further adds additional depth to the Attila’s management team.

“I am excited to be working at Attila Security where I was immediately drawn to its technology and unmatched portable security expertise,” said BG Simmons. “They have built a great team and a solution set that is world class in securing data on the move to the forward tactical edge of the battlefield. Their approach to securing the commercial enterprise also shows that they are dominating in this important area of the cybersecurity market,” he added.

About Attila Security

Based in Fulton, MD, Attila helps organizations ensure their networks and data are securely protected. Our focus has been solving and simplifying complex network security challenges since our inception. Attila’s award winning GoSilent technology was originally developed to protect government leadership and enterprises from advanced cyber threats, man in the middle attacks and foreign adversaries.

Today, the Attila platform offers the highest level of network security of any cloud-based environment, protecting data in transit and at rest. Attila customers can choose to deploy on our global cloud network or leverage our NIAP certified virtual servers to overlay existing networks.