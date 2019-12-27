Boeing Develops New Satellite for Air Force’s Wideband Global Satcom Program; Troy Dawson Quoted

Boeing has created a variant of its 702 communication satellite in an effort to increase the bandwidth and signal performance of a U.S. Air Force-operated Wideband Global Satcom System.

WGS-11 is a variant of the company's 702 satellite and designed to transmit multiple coverage beams that would follow flying aircraft, Boeing said Thursday.

New technology will allow the WGS-11 platform to support more military users who connect to the global network.

Troy Dawson, vice president of government satellite systems at Boeing, said the company designed WGS-11 to function in contested environments and aims to deliver the satellite to USAF in 2024.

The WGS constellation uses both X and Ka frequency bands to facilitate communications for U.S. and allied troops.