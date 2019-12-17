Chris Aherne
Chris Aherne, a government technology sales professional with nearly three decades of industry experience, has been named regional vice president of federal sales at software-as-a-service provider Smartsheet, G2Xchange ETC reported Monday.
He previously served as VP for government at San Francisco-based asset management software vendor Expanse. Before that, Aherne held VP roles at Adobe where he led sales operations for its projects with federal clients such as the Department of Defense.
He also served in leadership positions at MuleSoft, BMC Software and Network Software Associates.
Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., and offers a cloud-based platform built to help customers manage enterprise-level workloads. The company has offices in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.
Chris Aherne Named Smartsheet Regional VP of Federal Sales
