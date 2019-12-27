Cole Engineering to Help DARPA Create Virtual Testing Environment

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected Cole Engineering Services to support research and development of a virtual testing environment for technology platforms intended for expeditionary urban missions.

DARPA said the Prototype Resilient Operations Testbed for Expeditionary Urban Operations program will focus on developing software to support real-time task planning and coordinate platforms and weapons.

The agency aims to incorporate the software into U.S. Marine Corps devices by 2030.

The testbed is meant to facilitate assessment of urban battlespace platforms and active-duty personnel training activities.

A notice posted on the beta SAM website says Orlando-based Cole Engineering will help expand DARPA’s technical library and data repository to include new models, techniques, behaviors and tactics under the first phase of the PROTEUS initiative.