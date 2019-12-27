CyberScout’s Adam Levin Forecasts 2020 Cybersecurity, Privacy Trends

Adam Levin, founder and chairman of CyberScout, has cited workforce shortage, disinformation campaigns, ransomware and artificial intelligence-driven jobs as some of the cybersecurity trends he forecasts for the coming year.

The company said Thursday Levin's 2020 predictions also include the expansion and potential weaponization of internet-of-things technology, cloud misconfigurations, computing power theft for cryptocurrency activities and 5G implementation.

He predicts that organizations will promote zero-trust approaches to network security and the public will continue to raise concerns over the resiliency of voting systems ahead of the election period.

"While consumers and business leaders are more aware of cybersecurity and privacy than ever before, cybercriminals continue to innovate," Levin said.

"As defenses improve, the attack vectors become more nuanced and technically impressive. You are your best guardian when it comes to your privacy and personal cybersecurity."

2020 will also see the prevalence of state-sponsored hacking, increase in cyber liability policies and responsible use of social media data, according to Levin.

CyberScout is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and offers identity protection, data breach remediation and cyber claim services.