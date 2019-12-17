Deloitte, Google Form Cloud Security Partnership; Deborah Golden Quoted

Deborah Golden
Deloitte has partnered with Google to provide end-to-end secure cloud computing services in a move to support clients’ digital transformation efforts and address potential cyber threats.
Deloitte said Monday it will offer cloud computing services in zero-trust architecture, security monitoring, threat response, data security and identity management as a Google Cloud Security Premier Partner.
Google has also honored Deloitte with the Global Services Partner of the Year award in recognition of the latter’s efforts to deliver machine learning, analytics, application development, managed services and workload migration services in the cloud.
“Together with Google, we are supporting secure transformative change for our clients, something that all organizations should prioritize, and can enable them to be better secured in their critical cyber and cloud needs,” said Deborah Golden, U.S. cyber leader at Deloitte’s risk and financial advisory business and a principal at Deloitte & Touche.
