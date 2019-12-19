The Defense Information Systems Agency has authorized Oracle to operate at Impact Level 5 across the government cloud regions of Chicago, Phoenix and Ashburn, Va.
Oracle said Tuesday it can now provide cloud services to federal customers, including the Department of Defense, across these regions under the DISA IL5 provisional authorization.
Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said the company’s Generation 2 cloud technology works to help government agencies meet national needs via secure infrastructure.
Oracle seeks to extend its services across the U.S. government’s entirety. The company plans to implement more Gen 2 cloud regions in 2020.
The company achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification in September.
DISA OKs Oracle for Additional Cloud Service Regions
