DoD Seeks Industry Input on AI-Supported Search & Rescue Drone Platforms

The Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center asked industry to provide information on the potential of AI technology to accelerate drone deployment to search-and-rescue missions, Nextgov reported Thursday.

JAIC seeks to identify potential vendors that can help the Pentagon deploy a self-piloting S&R drone swarm designed to recognize humans and targets as well as transmit data and video.

The platform should have sensors covering a range of at least 100 square nautical miles during a minimum flight time of two hours and provide full-motion videos to an analyst terminal.

Interested parties can submit input through Jan. 20.