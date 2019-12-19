Root9B has secured a position on the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle to deliver cybersecurity services to government clients for five years.
The company said Tuesday it will provide public sector customers with access to cybersecurity software tools, training courses and information technology services through special item numbers 132-33, 132-45, 132-50 and 132-51.
R9B has also joined the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services initiative, a program that will help government agencies address security gaps, deter cyberattacks and evaluate IT systems at a rapid pace.
“The IT Schedule 70 contract award broadens and deepens R9B’s existing U.S. public sector penetration, and enables agencies at every level of government to rapidly procure and benefit from our cybersecurity solutions,” said Eric Hipkins, CEO at R9B.
GSA Adds Root9B to IT Schedule 70 Contract
Root9B has secured a position on the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle to deliver cybersecurity services to government clients for five years.
The company said Tuesday it will provide public sector customers with access to cybersecurity software tools, training courses and information technology services through special item numbers 132-33, 132-45, 132-50 and 132-51.
R9B has also joined the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services initiative, a program that will help government agencies address security gaps, deter cyberattacks and evaluate IT systems at a rapid pace.
“The IT Schedule 70 contract award broadens and deepens R9B’s existing U.S. public sector penetration, and enables agencies at every level of government to rapidly procure and benefit from our cybersecurity solutions,” said Eric Hipkins, CEO at R9B.