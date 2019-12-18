Honeywell Forms Aerospace Market Security Partnership with iTRACE, SecureMarking

Honeywell has collaborated with iTRACE and SecureMarking to optimize security capacities for aerospace components through blockchain and two-factor authentication technologies.

The team will incorporate a process that will laser-etch iTRACE’s 2DMI data matrix and apply an invisible ink marking into an identification plate, Honeywell said Tuesday .

A smartphone application will scan the data matrix and create the part’s digital authenticity record. Honeywell will then store all pertinent data from the part through a secure decentralized database.

Honeywell allows users with the required level of clearance to access the record, ensuring that suppliers, repair technicians and other personnel can access information about the component’s history even when the part has changed owners.

“We use upconverting nanoparticle ink to create physically unclonable codes, bringing the ability for every aerospace part to be stored on the blockchain network,” said Daniel Stanton, president at SecureMarking.