IBM’s Dan Chenok: ‘Open’ IT Transformation Key to Promoting Innovation

Dan Chenok , executive director of the IBM Center for the Business of Government, has said that an “open-data” approach to modernizing the government’s information technology systems will help foster innovation.

Chenok wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that IT transformation based on “open” technologies like cloud capabilities and interoperable infrastructure will help accelerate the development and implementation of new technologies like artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, quantum computing and 5G communications.

He noted that multi-cloud and open-application approaches can mitigate reliance on individual networks and promote collaborative, enterprise-wide activities among IT professionals in line in commercial best practices.

An open approach can also help address organizations’ staff shortage issues by expanding the pool of IT professionals that can work on modernization initiatives, according to Chenok.

“If an agency’s IT workforce is saddled by static infrastructures and closed systems, then the introduction of new technologies will be constrained by the capacity of those systems for change,” he said. “In contrast, an open approach to application development expands the playing field of ideas, prototypes, and pilots for new innovation considerably.”