Kevin Orr
Kevin Orr, formerly vice president of BMC Software’s federal segment, has assumed the same role at CyberArk, G2XChange ETC reported Wednesday.
Before BMC Software, Orr served as area vice president at CommVault’s federal unit and worked at Iron Bow Technologies as vice president for sales.
He also held roles of increasing responsibility at Cisco for 13 years.
The Brigham Young University graduate obtained an active top-secret defense clearance and is a member of AFCEA International's board of directors.
Kevin Orr Joins CyberArk as VP of Federal
Kevin Orr
Kevin Orr, formerly vice president of BMC Software’s federal segment, has assumed the same role at CyberArk, G2XChange ETC reported Wednesday.
Before BMC Software, Orr served as area vice president at CommVault’s federal unit and worked at Iron Bow Technologies as vice president for sales.
He also held roles of increasing responsibility at Cisco for 13 years.
The Brigham Young University graduate obtained an active top-secret defense clearance and is a member of AFCEA International's board of directors.