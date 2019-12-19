Kratos to Monitor Satellite Radio Frequencies for US Gov’t; Phil Carrai Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 19, 2019 — Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Nasdaq: KTOS) secured a potential five-year, $39M contract to help the U.S. government monitor radio frequencies for leased commercial and military satellite bandwidth, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 9.
The company said Dec. 6 it will provide space-based RF signal communication services as well as implement strategies and geolocation measures to help address interference. Contract work began on Dec. 1.
“This service is just one of the many ways Kratos is aligning commercial capabilities with U.S. government strategies by ensuring satellite communication links in support of national defense,” said Phil Carrai, president of Kratos’ space, training and cybersecurity division.
