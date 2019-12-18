Marine Corps Taps Cambridge to Modernize Business Processes

Cambridge International Systems has received a $7.3M task order to help the U.S. Marine Corps update and streamline business processes.

The company said Tuesday it will assist Headquarters Marine Corps Program and Resources in efforts to boost the speed of business practices.

The task order supports phase three of the Marine Corps Business Operations Optimization Team program, an effort to optimize and automate business processes through the use of a cloud-based infrastructure.

Work under the order will take place over a four-month base period and may continue through September 2024 if all four one-year options are exercised.