MarketsandMarkets: Growing Cyber Threats to Drive Intrusion Detection & Prevention Tech Market Size

A MarketsandMarkets forecast, released by Reportlinker, said the global market for instrusion detection and prevention systems will see an 8.3 percent compound annual growth rate to reach $7.1B in value by 2024.

The increased number of cybersecurity incidents and enforcement of data protection laws are the main forces that will drive the IDPS market, Reportlinker said Thursday.

Asia Pacific, which is comprised of notable emerging economies, is projected to experience the highest growth rate for IDPS technology and service offerings over the next five years.

Security company FireEye found that APAC companies take nearly three times as long as organizations in other parts of the world to discover a network malware intrusion.

FireEye, AT&T, Cisco, IBM, Alert Logic, Fortinet, McAfee and Palo Alto Networks are among the IDPS providers profiled in the market research report.