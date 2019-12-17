NASA Seeks Input on Follow-On Enterprise Comms Support Procurement Plan

NASA has issued a request for capability information to identify potential industry sources for a follow-on contract designed to address the agency's enterprise communications requirements.
The agency said in a beta.SAM.gov notice posted Wednesday that it seeks to continue updating its communications systems and implement “zero trust” concepts as well as network segmentation and automation to fortify the cybersecurity of its infrastructure through a possible second iteration of the NASA Integrated Communications Services program.
NICS 2.0 will also cover the modernization of wide-area and local area networks at agency facilities to support the upcoming Artemis moon mission as well as other NASA programs, according to the request for information.
Contract services will also support the IT Infrastructure Integration Program aimed at transforming NASA's current infrastructure from a center-based model to an enterprise-centric framework.
Science Applications International Corp. was awarded the original NICS contract with a $1.3B ceiling value in March 2011.
Interested parties can submit responses to the sources sought notice through Jan. 17.
