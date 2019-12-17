Navy Selects 7 Firms for Watercraft Services, Supplies IDIQ

Seven companies have landed spots on a potential three-year, $43.1M contract from the U.S. Navy to provide a range of supplies and services throughout the watercraft life cycle.
The Department of Defense said Friday contractors will support the combatant craft division at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Detachment Norfolk, in efforts to design, build, modernize, repair and test water vessels under the multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
DoD added the service branch will obligate $12K to cover the minimum guarantee for each awardee.
Work will occur in multiple regions within and outside the continental U.S. through December 2022.
The awardees are:
- Anchor Innovation
- Auxiliary Systems
- Colonna’s Shipyard
- Fairlead Boatworks
- Gryphon Technologies
- Q.E.D. Systems
- United States Marine
