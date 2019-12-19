A Noblis-developed autonomous operations concept has received recognition at a recent Los Angeles-based blockchain competition.
The company said Tuesday its Pieces of Eight concept’s distributed ledger system won first place in the “most creative” and “highest potential” categories of the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative Grand Challenge Phase II.
The system works to record interactions between different types of transportation systems such as trains, buses and ridesharing for coordination.
Mile Corrigan, vice president of federal civilian solutions at Noblis, said that the system allows linked machines “to share situational awareness regarding obstacles and threats projected over time, and collectively plan actions that avoid collision or other conflicts.”
The Po8 approach also received awards for the MOBI Grand Challenge’s first phase in February.
Global nonprofit MOBI seeks to help the mobility industry adopt blockchain standards in accelerated rates.
Noblis Recognized for Autonomous Vehicle Records System; Mile Corrigan Quoted
A Noblis-developed autonomous operations concept has received recognition at a recent Los Angeles-based blockchain competition.
The company said Tuesday its Pieces of Eight concept’s distributed ledger system won first place in the “most creative” and “highest potential” categories of the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative Grand Challenge Phase II.
The system works to record interactions between different types of transportation systems such as trains, buses and ridesharing for coordination.
Mile Corrigan, vice president of federal civilian solutions at Noblis, said that the system allows linked machines “to share situational awareness regarding obstacles and threats projected over time, and collectively plan actions that avoid collision or other conflicts.”
The Po8 approach also received awards for the MOBI Grand Challenge’s first phase in February.
Global nonprofit MOBI seeks to help the mobility industry adopt blockchain standards in accelerated rates.