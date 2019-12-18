Northrop Supports Air Force Ballistic Missile Flight Test

Northrop Grumman recently assisted the U.S. Air Force and the Strategic Capabilities Office in carrying out the flight demonstration of a prototype ground-launched ballistic missile at Vanderberg Air Force Base in California.

The company said Monday it showcased its accelerated rocket development, launch and response capacities to Department of Defense requests during the demonstration.

The Department of Defense will utilize the flight test results to study the possibility of developing intermediate-range weaponry.

"We pride ourselves on being the team that can rapidly design, develop and launch missiles contributing to the protection of the United States and its allies," said Rich Straka, vice president of launch vehicles at Northrop.