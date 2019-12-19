Palantir Technologies Receives FedRAMP Accreditation

Software-as-a-service provider Palantir Technologies has obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to offer data integration, analytics and operational systems to government customers.
The company said Wednesday it designed the Palantir Federal Cloud Service tool to acheive FedRAMP and the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level 5 standards.
Akash Jain, president and chief technology officer at Palantir, said the firm’s software products are built to help organizations augment decision-making functions through large volumes of data.
“With our FedRAMP authorization in place, Palantir is eager to build upon our 15-year history of partnering closely with the US Government and looks forward to working with more federal agencies as they embark upon data modernization and cloud migration efforts,” said Jain.
The Department of Health and Human Services sponsored Palantir for the FedRAMP accreditation.
