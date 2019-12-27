Report: SpaceX to Produce Space Vehicle Components for NASA

SpaceX will build spacecraft parts at NASA's Kennedy Space Center under a $7.5M contract, the Orlando Business Journal reported Thursday.

The report said SpaceX will use contract funds to perform studies and provide services associated with Merlin, an engine technology designed to power the first stage of the company-built Falcon 9 rocket.

Merlin uses kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants to generate 190K pounds of thrust during liftoff and emit 205,500 pounds of thrust during atmospheric ascent.

SpaceX also plans to establish hangar and administration facilities close to KSC, the report noted.