UAV Turbines, a manufacturer of microturbine technology for unmanned aircraft, has completed the initial flight of its Monarch 5 turboprop engine designed for mid-sized drones, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.
In September, an unmanned aircraft fitted with the Monarch 5 engine took off from Griffiss International Airport in Rome, N.Y. for an inaugural flight. The engine also includes a constant-speed propeller that maintains blade pitch to ensure a consistent rotational speed.
According to UAV Turbines CEO Kirk Warshaw, the flight test builds on the company’s work under a five-year contract with the U.S. Army to develop an engine with a 200-horsepower capacity.
UAV Turbines is headquartered in Miami and offers lightweight microturbine engines to support propulsion and power generation functions for small to mid-sized UAVs.
UAV Turbines Conducts First Flight of Monarch 5 UAV Microturbine Engine
UAV Turbines, a manufacturer of microturbine technology for unmanned aircraft, has completed the initial flight of its Monarch 5 turboprop engine designed for mid-sized drones, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.
In September, an unmanned aircraft fitted with the Monarch 5 engine took off from Griffiss International Airport in Rome, N.Y. for an inaugural flight. The engine also includes a constant-speed propeller that maintains blade pitch to ensure a consistent rotational speed.
According to UAV Turbines CEO Kirk Warshaw, the flight test builds on the company’s work under a five-year contract with the U.S. Army to develop an engine with a 200-horsepower capacity.
UAV Turbines is headquartered in Miami and offers lightweight microturbine engines to support propulsion and power generation functions for small to mid-sized UAVs.