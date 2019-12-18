ULA Readies Boeing-Made Starliner Spacecraft for Orbital Test Flight

United Launch Alliance is preparing to test-fly a Boeing-made spacecraft designed for crewed space transport.
ULA said Tuesday it is setting up CST-100 Starliner to launch to the International Space Station for an orbital flight test.
The spacecraft will launch Friday on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for the test.
The test will use an Atlas V configuration specifically tailored for Starliner. The rocket does not feature payload fairing as the spacecraft’s own surfaces will perform that function upon ascension.
Two Aerojet Rocketdyne-made RL10A-4-2 engines will each generate 22.6K pounds of thrust to lift the rocket.