ABL Space Systems Supports AFRL Space Launch R&D

ABL Space Systems has partnered with Air Force Research Laboratory to develop rocket propulsion components for launch vehicles.

The company is supporting a research and development effort to augment standard rocket testing methods under a three-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, Wright Patterson AF Base said Thursday .

AFRL will access ABL’s test data to better inform launch operations in the areas of payload performance, sizing, trajectory and overall system functionality.

“We believe the development of future space technologies must be more agile, more rapid, and more affordable than is possible under the current paradigm,” said Dan Piemont, founder and chief financial officer of ABL.

AFRL’s Area 1-56 facility at Edwards AFB will serve as the venue for technical activities under the CRADA. The laboratory finalized the CRADA in July 2019.