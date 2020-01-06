Air Force Plans Signal Processing Tech Procurement

The Air Force Research Laboratory expects to release a draft request for proposals next month for a potential five-year, $49.9M contract to build, update and integrate digital signal processing platforms.

AFRL said Thursday in a presolicitation notice the lab is seeking potential contractors to build systems for detecting high-priority emissions across the radio frequency spectrum and equip multiple collection systems with geolocation and signal exploitation tools.

A selected vendor should deliver platforms to automatically process content of the transmissions and generate alerts from collected data.

The lab aims to launch a formal solicitation for the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in March. Potential deliverables will include hardware, software and technical documentation and reports.