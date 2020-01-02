Air Force Space Command Seeks Info for USSPACECOM Support Services

Air Force Space Command seeks sources for market information on staffing and support services such as planning, coordination and process development.

The command said Monday in a Beta SAM notice it requires these services in support of joint operations and other activities associated with AFSPC, other commands and U.S. Space command.

The contractor will assist in the management and movement of operational documents as well as support a variety of events spanning training exercises and real-world operations.

USSPACECOM’s Joint Operations Center needs these services to perform its data integration duties necessary for command and control functions.

The command’s J33 group supports missions under the Unified Campaign Plan and serves as a direct channel for space surveillance.

Interested parties may submit responses through Jan. 10.