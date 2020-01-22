American Systems Eyes Expanded Operations in Connecticut; Peter Smith Quoted

American Systems plans to transfer its Connecticut operations to an expanded location in Norwich by March, the Norwich Bulletin reported Monday .

The Chantilly, Va.-based management consulting firm intends to move from Wisconsin Ave. to a 30K-square foot location at 243 Vergason Ave. within the Stanley Israelite Business Park.

Peter Smith , president and CEO of American Systems and a three-time Wash100 winner, said the move will not interrupt operations and that the new location has space for additional labs and facilities for packaging, inventory and manufacturing.

He noted that the company is “very pleased to remain in Norwich” and that it seeks to expand its workforce there to 150.

John Leckie, vice president and director of engineering services at American Systems’ Norwich location, said the company chose to operate in the city to remain in proximity to General Dynamics ’ Electric Boat business.

American Systems began operating in Norwich following the acquisition of submarine engineering services firm DDL Omni Engineering in 2018.