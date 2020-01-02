Army Issues MQ-1C Drone Multi-Domain Payload RFI

The U.S. Army has posted a request for information to look for potential sources of equipment that will support the MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft’s multi-domain operations.

According to a Beta SAM website notice posted Friday , the Army plans to incorporate sensors and payload systems into MQ-1C drones to enable geolocation, sensory and penetration capacities in defense-in-depth anti-access and area denial zones.

The payload systems will have open, modular and scalable hardware and software components and are required to reach Technology Readiness Level 6.

Additionally, the equipment is expected to house electronic intelligence platforms for raw signal data recording, a synthetic aperture radar to identify moving targets and a radar warning receiver for situational awareness.

Interested vendors have until Jan. 27 to submit their responses to the notice in white paper format.