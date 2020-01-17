Army Relaunches Competition for Unique Technologies

The U.S. Army is inviting small businesses to propose unique and nontraditional technologies under the xTechSearch competition’s fourth iteration, Federal News Network reported Thursday .

The xTechSearch effort, initiated in 2018, invites businesses to pitch ideas in a phased approach. Business representatives will meet with Army officials to discuss technology concepts that can support the service branch.

Matt Willis, director for laboratory management at the Army’s acquisition, logistics and technology office, said the service intends to simplify idea-pitching for small businesses.

“We can’t possibly know the spectrum of technologies that are out there,” he told Federal News Network.

Willis said the program has a panel of experts who review submitted proposals and select about 50 qualifiers who will receive $5K in prize money. At the end of competition’s last phase, the final winner will receive $250K.

The Army plans to reveal xTechSearch 4.0’s champion in October when the Association of the U.S. Army holds an annual meeting.