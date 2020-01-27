Army Seeks Web-Based Services for Social Media Investigations

The U.S. Army has issued a request for quotation for software that will help the service branch investigate felonies.

Army Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, requires 62 web-based subscription services for use in social media exploitation activities, the service branch said Thursday in a SAM notice.

CID will use the software-as-a-service to legally and securely detect threats in social media.

The command conducts investigations, analyzes intelligence, supports forensics, maintains criminal records and secures logistical activities to address Army-targeted felony.

The Army will administer the SaaS from Quantico, Va. The chosen contractor will work under a potential three-year contract.

Interested parties may submit proposals through Feb. 3.